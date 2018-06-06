Asian Highlands will be new home for baby snow leopards

The new snow leopards will have a new habitat in the Asian Highlands exhibit.

The new Asian Highlands habitat is scheduled to open June 12 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Cleveland Metroparks new snow leopards will have a new home very soon in the Asian Highlands habitat.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has aquired a Takin for its new Asian centered exhibit.

Some of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo newest additions will be getting a new home as part of a larger push to improve habitat.

The Zoo is building a new state-of-the-art habit for the Red Panda, the Amur Leopard, the Takin, and the newest addition to the Cleveland Zoo, the triplets born to a Snow Leopard.

The exhibit, Asian Highlands, is scheduled to open Tuesday, June 12. “The exhibit provides bigger and more complex spaces for the animals,” Chris Kuhar, Exec. Dir. of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said Wednesday during a sneak peek into the new facility.

The new habitat features a moon gate that allows the leopards to sit over top and watch people go through.

“Just like your cats at home, cats like to get on something high,” Kuhar said. “We’ve mimicked that to allow them to get up high.”

“You’re going to see a three dimensional space as opposed to a two dimensional flat exhibit,” Kuhar added.

