Sidewalk oddly built around utility poles fixed after Cleveland 19 report

You wouldn't think something as simple as a new sidewalk would constitute a major safety improvement. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland 19 photo from June showed a sidewalk on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights poured on either side of utility poles.

The poles were right in the middle of the concrete.

We asked how could anyone decide it was a good idea to move the poles which were being relocated due to the Bagley Road improvement project to the middle of a sidewalk.

Middleburg Heights city officials didn't think so.

"At the end of the project there's always a punch list and I’m sure something we would catch, but you caught it now," Service Director James Herron said.

The story resulted in the county pouring an extra wide path on one side of the sidewalk making it more passable, and less dangerous for bikers or baby carriages.

