Disney's FROZEN the musical is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square (video)

Disney's FROZEN, the Tony-nominated best musical, is coming to Cleveland as part of Playhouse Square's 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway Series.

The announcement came today that the performance will be during the summer of 2020.

Information regarding casting, engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced later.

The only way to guarantee seats for FROZEN at this time is to become a season ticket holder for the 2018-2019 season and then renew for 2019-2020, Playhouse Square said. (Season tickets are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway)

“Our 2019-2020 KeyBank Broadway season is shaping up to be magically exquisite,” said Playhouse Square Executive Producer Gina Vernaci. “You will want to let it go and become a season ticket holder now to guarantee your seats later for this big summer blowout of 2020.”

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, FROZEN features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film’s screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song (“Let It Go”) and Best Animated Feature.

FROZEN’s director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

The design team for FROZEN includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin, Hello Dolly!, An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David Brian Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!, On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements) and Brian Usifer (music director).

FROZEN is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

