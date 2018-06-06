Mission Makeover: A Bathroom Remodel for Veterans and Active Duty Personnel

One Nominee will be randomly selected to receive up to $10,000 in bathroom remodel goods and services to make improvements to their bathroom.
Bathroom Remodel includes: new bathroom vanity/top/fixtures, new shower or tub, new toilet, and all labor costs, that do not exceed the estimated prize value of $10,000.
Entries must contain the name and phone number of the Honorably discharged, Veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services.
Nominate A Veteran Or Active Military Today!
Sponsored by: Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT)
