Mission Makeover: A Bathroom Remodel for Veterans and Active Duty Personnel

Nominate your Local Military Hero today for a chance to win them a Bathroom Remodel!

One Nominee will be randomly selected to receive up to $10,000 in bathroom remodel goods and services to make improvements to their bathroom.

Bathroom Remodel includes: new bathroom vanity/top/fixtures, new shower or tub, new toilet, and all labor costs, that do not exceed the estimated prize value of $10,000.

Entries must contain the name and phone number of the Honorably discharged, Veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services.

Nominate A Veteran Or Active Military Today!

Sponsored by: Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT)