Mission Makeover: A Bathroom Remodel for Veterans and Active Du - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mission Makeover: A Bathroom Remodel for Veterans and Active Duty Personnel

Nominate your Local Military Hero today for a chance to win them a Bathroom Remodel!

One Nominee will be randomly selected to receive up to $10,000 in bathroom remodel goods and services to make improvements to their bathroom.  

Bathroom Remodel includes:  new bathroom vanity/top/fixtures, new shower or tub, new toilet, and all labor costs, that do not exceed the estimated prize value of $10,000. 

Entries must contain the name and phone number of the Honorably discharged, Veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services.  

Nominate A Veteran Or Active Military Today!

Sponsored by:  Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT)

Official Promotion Rules

Powered by Frankly