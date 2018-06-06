Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Rodney Hood to get a shot in Game 3

Rodney Hood will get an opportunity in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (Source: AP images)

Rodney Hood was an absolute stud with the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

The 6-foot-7-inch shooting guard averaged 16.8 points a game, coming off the bench in 39 games for the Jazz.

The career high for the 25-year-old dropped drastically when he arrived to Cleveland.

Hood has struggled offensively for the Cavaliers throughout the playoffs, and it showed in his minutes.

Hood visibly frustrated admitted to ESPN's the Undefeated that this is the first time in his life he hasn't played consistent minutes.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the former Duke Blue Devil, “I was playing at such a high clip when I got traded,” Hood said. “And then, this is my first time having DNPs in life."

Drama in The Land

Hood was the focus of some off-the-court drama a few weeks ago when he decided to not check-in for LeBron James during Game 4 of the Toronto Raptors series.

He met with Cavs General Manager Koby Altman, and it appears that the situation is behind them.

Nevertheless, his frustration is still a factor due to his lack of minutes.

Hood's teammates still have faith in him and speak nothing but good things when his name is brought up.

"That gives all of us a lot of confidence that he can come in and make an impact."



Kevin Love on Rodney Hood. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/WsOGFAHOyA — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018



With all that said, Rodney Hood will finally get an opportunity tonight.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he plans to give seldom-used guard Rodney Hood an opportunity in Game 3. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 5, 2018

A New Day

Omitting the past, drama aside, the Cavs are relying on him to bring solid minutes off the bench.

His efforts will be useful to keep up with the length of the Golden State Warriors., but quite frankly the Cavs need him.

The home team is in a tough spot down 0-2 and need a major boost to avoid the insurmountable 0-3 deficit.

We'll find out the outcome soon enough; the Cleveland Cavaliers tip off against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m.

