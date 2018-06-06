Sean D. Tucker's final solo appearance in Cleveland will be at the National Air Show

Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker will have his final solo appearance in Cleveland at the Cleveland National Air Show. (Source Youtube)

The air show will be on Sept. 1, 2 and 3 at the Burke Lakefront Airport.

Tucker is a World Airshow Federation Champion. He has flown more than 20,000 hours.

According to Oracle.com more than 50 percent of his stunts and tricks have never been duplicated.

During his performance he will reach 100 miles per hour, according to the site.

He is the only pilot to be able to pull off a triple ribbon cut, according to oracle.com.

The Cleveland National Air Show has happened every year since 1964.

