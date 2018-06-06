OVERTIME: Tony, Romona and Mark preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday Night. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday Night.



Tony Zarrella, Mark Schwab and Romona Robinson will have everything you need to know about the game.

The Warriors are currently 3.5 Las Vegas favorites to win the game.

Golden State won the first two games of the series.

Game 4 will be at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.