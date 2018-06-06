Update: 12-year-old Cleveland girl who was reported missing has returned home safely

Police said Nala Thomas was last seen wearing black and red pants with a pink shirt. (Source Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl. (Source Police)

Update: The 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has returned home safely, according to Cleveland police.

Police said Nala Thomas was last seen wearing black and red pants with a pink shirt.

Investigators said she left her home around 3 p.m. on the 8100 block of Melrose Avenue after an argument with her mother.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

