UPS workers could strike. How will that impact you?

You may be waiting a little longer for some of your packages to be delivered this summer if UPS workers decide to go on strike.

It could be the country's largest labor strike in decades.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says 260,000 UPS workers are ready to strike for a better contract.

UPS just started delivering on Saturdays a year ago, and it's considering expanding weekend hours as Amazon and other two-day delivery options become more popular.

UPS union workers are considering the strike due to pay and work schedules.

One proposal would take part-time workers who earn $15 an hour and make them full-time at the same wage.

Current full-time drivers make earn $36 an hour, or about $75,000 a year.

Cleveland 19 reached out to UPS to ask how a strike would affect deliveries. The company replied via email:

"We won't speculate on "what ifs." This does not mean a strike is imminent. The reality is that UPS and the Teamsters have already reached tentative agreements, subject to ratification, on a wide variety of non-economic issues. We are confident in our ability to reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees and the business." -Glenn A. Zaccara, Director of Corporate Media Relations

We also asked how many daily deliveries are from Amazon.

"UPS does not break out specific metrics regarding our business with individual customers,” Zaccara said.

We asked UPS if they have a back-up plan in place if a strike happens.

Zaccara said they will not speculate on "what ifs."

To avoid a strike, a deal must be reached before the current labor contract expires on August 1st.

UPS delivers 20 million packages and documents across the world every day.

The company has 374,000 employees in the United States.

