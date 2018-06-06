Cleveland Police looking for suspect accused of breaking into a car on Clinton Avenue

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for the suspect accused of breaking into a car on Clinton Avenue. (Source Police)

Police said the crime happened around 2:30 a.m. on June 5.

Investigators said the suspect broke the passenger window of a 2007 Volkswagen Passat that was parked on the 2800 block of Clinton Avenue.

Officers said nothing of value was taken from the car.

Police said several other cars in the area had similar damage.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

