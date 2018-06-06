2 people taken to hospital after crash on East 105th Street

A section of East 105th Street was closed in Cleveland after a rollover accident. (Source WOIO)

A section of East 105th Street was closed in Cleveland after a rollover accident.

The incident happened at East 105th Street and Superior Avenue.

The Ohio State High Patrol said they were pursuing a car in the area when the crash happened.

The reason for the pursuit is not known at this time.

A telephone pole was taken out in the crash.

The Cleveland Police Department was asking for drivers to avoid the area.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



