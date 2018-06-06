Star power at the Q for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Cavaliers look to bounce back in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the support of some famous fans. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are home for the first time all series.

All 20,562 fans came out to see the Game 3 matchup; even a few local favorites.

The Cavaliers had a major boost, with the support of their next door neighbors, the Cleveland Indians.

The Cleveland Indians are currently first place in the AL Central and brought their good luck with them.

You've got a home to defend with a city at your back.



Let's get one tonight, @cavs! ??#WhateverItTakes | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/9xyRNfplxU — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 6, 2018

All-time great dunkers Vince Carter and Dominque Wilkins also made it out to the game.

Two of the game’s most prolific dunkers.



Dominque Wilkins x Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/76sJz8KtpC — NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2018

Carter spoke candidly about the team prior to the game.

"I see the Cavs getting it done tonight, but they have to play as a team," said Carter, "LeBron has to be able to trust them (role players)."

It seems to be working so far as the Cleveland Cavaliers have 23 of their first 29 points scored by someone other than 23.

LeBron James' jam in the first quarter brought back memories of the former Tar Heel's rim-rattling dunks.

The Cavs are looking to keep the momentum going, they're off to a great start early, up 58-52 at halftime.

