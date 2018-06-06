Some residents not thrilled about communications tower going up in Mayfield Heights

You won’t have to look very hard to see a new communications tower that will soon rise near the interchange of Interstate 271 and Mayfield Road just east of the Golden Gate Plaza. (Source WOIO)

The tower will top out at 445 feet which would put it among the six tallest buildings in downtown Cleveland. To say the least some residents are not looking forward to looking up.

“It may be a little bit of an eyesore, that’s a big height and the fact that the city doesn’t have control of that is a bit of an issue,” said city resident Ilan Vocgerscteyn.

The Ohio Department of Transportation owns the land and they entered a license agreement with a company called Pierce Broadband.

Mayfield Heights officials had little say about the agreement and that’s a bit frustrating for some.

“There’s a lot of these things that are that way, in this day and age, when a developer wants to do what he wants to do, he’s going to do it,” said Tommy Kunc of Mayfield Heights.

On any issue of this importance, residents just want to be heard.

“I pay my taxes, in this place, unfortunately we’re not having a say on this topic,” said resident Andrew Carr.

Cleveland 19 News reached out to Pierce Broadband but has not heard back.

