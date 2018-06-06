NBA referees interact live with fans on Twitter for Game 3 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

NBA referees interact live with fans on Twitter for Game 3

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
NBA Twitter is at an all time high, with the help of a few referees. (Source: AP images) NBA Twitter is at an all time high, with the help of a few referees. (Source: AP images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

NBA referees are always on the receiving end of harsh criticism.

It's been like that for decades and this year's NBA Finals series is no different. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers caught a tough break at the end of Game 1 when the refs reversed a crucial charging penalty in favor of LeBron James.

After reviewing the play, the whistle-blowers decided to overturn the call. 

The NBA decided to make Game 3 a little different by allowing fans to see their thought process during the big moments. 

They are using their expertise to explain situations in great detail. 

So far, the whistle has been in favor of the Cavaliers. At halftime, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have 3 fouls

Unfortunately, that stat didn't lead to any points on the board in the first half, a fact pointed out by none other than Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. 

