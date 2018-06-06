NBA referees interact live with fans on Twitter for Game 3

NBA Twitter is at an all time high, with the help of a few referees. (Source: AP images)

NBA referees are always on the receiving end of harsh criticism.

It's been like that for decades and this year's NBA Finals series is no different.

The Cleveland Cavaliers caught a tough break at the end of Game 1 when the refs reversed a crucial charging penalty in favor of LeBron James.

"If the refs don't overturn a judgment call... The Cavs are up by two, 35 seconds left, LeBron's ball. They can close the game out. We don't have an overtime. We don't have a JR Smith controversy." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/580GLemzFf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2018

After reviewing the play, the whistle-blowers decided to overturn the call.

The NBA decided to make Game 3 a little different by allowing fans to see their thought process during the big moments.

NBA Twitter has a lot to say - especially during the #NBAFinals. And now we'll be joining the conversation.



We're live-tweeting Game 3, reacting and responding in real-time. Join the #RefWatchParty with us on Twitter tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/VZU4f77275 — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 5, 2018

They are using their expertise to explain situations in great detail.

The trail official sees the offensive player (James) go through the defender (Curry) and the lead official sees Curry hold the arm of James. After discussion, it was determined that the lead has the illegal contact by Curry prior to the offensive foul by James. #RefWatchParty https://t.co/Hp4K2uW4oS — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) June 7, 2018

So far, the whistle has been in favor of the Cavaliers. At halftime, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have 3 fouls.

Unfortunately, that stat didn't lead to any points on the board in the first half, a fact pointed out by none other than Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavs attempted their first foul shot 22 seconds into the second half after zero first-half attempts.



Here’s what Cavs owner Dan Gilbert tweeted, then deleted. pic.twitter.com/77vEaaARpa — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.