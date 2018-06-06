Cleveland Cavaliers lose Game 3 of the NBA Finals 110-102

Final score: Warriors 110 | Cavs 102

The Cleveland Cavaliers tried their best to pull through in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but couldn't get it done late in the fourth quarter.

The good news

Before the loss the Cavs were in good shape. According to ESPN, LeBron James is 3-4 when down 0-2 in a best-of-7 series.

The Bad News

No team in NBA history has come back from down 3-0 in any series, ever.

It's a long-shot, but if anyone can do it, it's LeBron James.

The Cavaliers got pretty lucky in Game 3 with the Warriors' star player having a terrible night from the field.

Curry couldn't seem to get a rhythm going, well into the fourth quarter, shooting just 3-16 for the game. But what Curry lacked in Game 3, Kevin Durant made up for. The 6-foot-9-inch forward finished with a game-high 43 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Cavaliers played well with heavy contribution from role players Kevin Love and Rodney Hood, but in the end, it just wasn't enough.

The Cavs fell hard in Game 3 but they have a chance to make up for it in Game 4 and take some momentum to the Bay.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set at Quicken Loans Arena for Friday, June 8, at 9 p.m.

