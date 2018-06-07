Free meals offered to Ohio children in summer food program

The Ohio Department of Education is sponsoring a summer program that helps feed children across the state when they aren't in school getting meals.

The Summer Food Service Program allows children ages 18 years and under to receive free, healthy meals during the summer break from school when access to school breakfasts and lunches is limited.

“The need for healthy meals doesn’t stop when school breaks for the summer, and the Summer Food Service Program helps provide children with nourishment to make sure summer can be a time for continued learning and fun,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “Instead of worrying about where their next meals will come from, our students can enjoy activities like reading, sports, playing outdoors and the growing that happens during the summer months.”

In 2017, more than 4 million meals from approximately 1,500 statewide feeding sites were served to Ohio children.

According to NoKidHungry,org, more than 13 million children in the United States live with food insecurity, meaning there is not enough food in the household to eat regularly.

