Despite 0-3 deficit, LeBron James remains positive in NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers had several chances to lock up a win in the NBA Finals, but the team was not able to capitalize on those opportunities.

In Game 3, the Cavs led by as many as 13 points in the first half and some of Cleveland's supporting cast started to emerge.

LeBron James finished with a triple-double, totaling 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Rodney Hood, who has had little impact during the 2018 NBA Playoffs, finished with 15 points.

But it still wasn't enough. Cleveland fell 110-102.

"It's definitely a tough loss and we had our chances," James said during the Game 3 postgame press conference.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Warriors both had off-nights, combining for 21 points on 7 for 27 shooting.

"We have another opportunity on Friday to win on our home floor, to extend the series. But we've got to come out and got to play 48 minutes," James added.

Looking back on the series, the Cavaliers could have taken Game 1 in Golden State's arena if not for several bad bounces or mistakes in the closing quarter. The series could have easily been flipped in Cleveland's favor.

"For me, tonight will be tough," James said. "Tomorrow I'll replay some plays and some moments, things of that nature. I'll wake up Friday morning, I'll be locked in on the game plan and what needs to be done to help our team win. That's who I am."

No team has come back from an 0-3 deficit to win the NBA Finals, but the Cavaliers are no stranger to breaking history. The Cavs climbed out of a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Warriors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

