Caught on camera: Car drives backwards on busy Ohio roadway

A car was seen by an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera driving in reverse off of a busy Ohio highway.

The driver reversed out of traffic on US-33 in Canal Winchester, just southeast of Columbus.

Video from ODOT shows the driver continuing in reverse onto a busy roadway Tuesday morning during rush hour traffic, eventually backing into a nearby parking lot.

"Pro tip, if your vehicle isn't running properly, pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance," the Ohio Department of Transportation wrote on Facebook.

ODOT said nobody was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.