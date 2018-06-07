The Cavaliers lost, but we all won free tacos - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Cavaliers lost, but we all won free tacos

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

It's bittersweet for Cavaliers fans, but we now get a free taco to help us get over Cleveland's Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State was the first team to "steal a game" on the road during the 2018 NBA Finals. Taco Bell is now giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to fans.

One free taco per person, per Taco Bell location, will be given out on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers are not required to purchase anything.

