The Cavaliers lost, but we all won free tacos

It's bittersweet for Cavaliers fans, but we now get a free taco to help us get over Cleveland's Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State was the first team to "steal a game" on the road during the 2018 NBA Finals. Taco Bell is now giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to fans.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ?? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

One free taco per person, per Taco Bell location, will be given out on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Customers are not required to purchase anything.

