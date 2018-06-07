Hudson eye doctor trolls NBA Finals referees

Many NBA viewers are upset with how the referees have officiated the Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

An eye doctor in Hudson has a solution: Free eye exams for all NBA officials.

The Western Reserve Vision Care eye doctor shared a photo of the sign on Facebook.

"Free eye exams for all NBA refs," the sign says.

During the first half of Game 3, the Warriors attempted 13 free throws to zero for the Cavs. That stat, along with the controversial reversed call in Game 1 still has many Cleveland fans angered.

Cleveland hosts the Warriors and the officials for Game 4 on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.