Vacant YMCA building in Brooklyn neighborhood demolished

A vacant building that used to house the YMCA in the Brooklyn neighborhood was demolished Thursday morning.

The building site is located on West 25th Street near Seltzer Avenue.

The YMCA facility opened in the 1950s, but has been vacant since 2006.

Cleveland council members along with local developers and neighborhood residents were on hand for the demolition.

A housing project is planned for the site of the old YMCA building.

