Cleveland police: Man murdered, another injured overnight in shooting

Detectives are looking for a motive in the overnight shooting that left a man dead and another injured in Cleveland.

According to police, officers responded to the 16000 block of Kipling Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say 33-year-old Luther Moore was found shot to death. A 38-year-old unidentified man was also injured during the incident and is being treated at University Hospitals.

There have been no arrests made, according to Cleveland police.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.