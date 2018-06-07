Kent State grad with rifle challenges Parkland shooting survivor to arm wrestling match

The Kent State University graduate who went viral with photos of her with a rifle on campus is challenging the Parkland, Fla. school shooting survivor

Kaitlin Bennett issued a challenge on Twitter to David Hogg with hypothetical rights to the Second Amendment up for grabs.

I have a challenge for you @davidhogg111. Let's arm wrestle. If I win, we get to keep the 2nd amendment. If you win, we turn in our guns. Deal? — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 3, 2018

Bennett has frequently mentioned Hogg on social media since sharing photos with an large gun and the words "Come and take it" written on her graduation cap.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

Why is twig arms @davidhogg111 wearing an NRA hat after he called them child murderers, led boycotts of dozens of businesses donating to them, and played dead in a supermarket? You stand for nothing and should be ashamed of yourself. pic.twitter.com/0RoOUhv2nh — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 6, 2018

Hogg has retweeted several posts that go against Bennett's actions.

Posing for pro guns with an AR.. at the school where four unarmed students were killed and 9 others injured during an anti violence protest. — Justin (@lerchyy) May 16, 2018

You did this in Ohio, where Tamir Rice and John Crawford were fatally shot for holding fake guns. You’re still alive, @kaitmarieox - not even arrested - after bringing a semiautomatic rifle to school. That’s white privilege. pic.twitter.com/t9lGMoYBFT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 17, 2018

Bennett also took a jab at LeBron James over his recent comments regarding the Cavaliers skipping out on the obligatory White House visit if Cleveland wins the NBA Finals.

LeBron James said he won't visit the White House if the Cavs win the NBA Finals since Trump is President. Sorry LeBron, but losers don't get invited anyway. — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) June 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.