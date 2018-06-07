Kent State grad with rifle challenges Parkland shooting survivor - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kent State grad with rifle challenges Parkland shooting survivor to arm wrestling match

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The Kent State University graduate who went viral with photos of her with a rifle on campus is challenging the Parkland, Fla. school shooting survivor

Kaitlin Bennett issued a challenge on Twitter to David Hogg with hypothetical rights to the Second Amendment up for grabs.

Bennett has frequently mentioned Hogg on social media since sharing photos with an large gun and the words "Come and take it" written on her graduation cap.

Hogg has retweeted several posts that go against Bennett's actions.

Bennett also took a jab at LeBron James over his recent comments regarding the Cavaliers skipping out on the obligatory White House visit if Cleveland wins the NBA Finals.

