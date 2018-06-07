Northeast Ohio fishing pro shares where perch are back around Lake Erie (video)

Walleye fishing on Lake Erie has been better than it has in almost four decades and now the perch have joined them.
Jonathan Shoemaker is an avid outdoorsman. He graduated from Cleveland State University with a bachelor's degree in environmental science.
He has fished in professional walleye and bass tournaments for 12 years.
He's married with two children and has resided in Ohio his entire life. Find him on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter (@lakeeriepro).
Watch the video below for his latest tips.
