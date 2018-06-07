Women are working too hard, need shorter workweeks; study says

A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever.

The report from Australian National University and published by the Daily Mail found that most women are on the brink of burning out.

According to the study, researchers suggest that women should work only 34 hours a week because of their additional responsibilities and duties performed at home.

Men, on the other hand, are suggested to work 47 hours per week to make up for less household chores.

