Twinsburg man arrested with more than $8,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop, police say

A Twinsburg driver was arrested on felony drug charges after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said they pulled over Jaren Bouyer, 34, on May 23 for driving left of center on Munn Road in Newbury Township.

After Bouyer was stopped, troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched the car.

According to troopers, they found 67 morphine pills, 1,300 grams of various marijuana edibles and raw marijuana worth $8,510.

Bouyer is now charged with possession of schedule II substance and possession and trafficking in drugs.

