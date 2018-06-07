Ohio's first Shake Shack restaurant now open

Ohio's first Shake Shack opened Thursday morning and there was a line of people waiting outside.

The restaurant, which has an outdoor patio, is located at 311 Park Avenue in the new Pinecrest Development.

Shake Shack is known for their burgers and frozen custard and will also serve some local beers from Platform Beer Company, Lager Heads, Royal Docks Brewing Company and Kindred Brewing.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a few die-hards make the trip from Cincinnati and C-Bus for a shot at the Shack," said Dustin Dykstra, Senior General Manager of Shake Shack Pinecrest.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.