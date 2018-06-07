Pigeon at Streetsboro Police Department is like that last party guest who won't leave

Officers were surprised Wednesday when a pigeon showed up and started hanging around the police station.

The pigeon hung out all day and then was waiting for officers when they arrived Thursday.

Streetsboro police say the bird has a green tag on his foot, but they are not sure of the number on the tag.

If anyone knows how to get the pigeon home, please contact Streetsboro police.

