Cleveland police: No meth lab on the city's east side

Police officers and the bomb squad responded to a possible meth lab on the city's east side.

Crews were called to the 9000 block of Stewart Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

After several hours of being on the scene, officers declared this was not a meth lab.

A four-year-old child and a man were treated at University Hospitals in connection with chemical exposure due to spilled cleaning supplies.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.