Terrell Owens declines to attend Hall of Fame induction ceremony 'after visiting Canton'

Terrell Owens notified the Pro Football Hall of Fame that he will not attend this year's induction ceremony in Canton.

"After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction."

Owens was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the eight-man Class of 2018 on the eve of Super Bowl LII. The Enshrinement takes place on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, as the focal point of a weeklong celebration in Canton honoring the new class.

Hall of Fame representatives call this "unprecedented."

“We are disappointed but will respect Terrell’s decision not to participate in the Enshrinement,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker shared. “While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL’s 99th season.”

