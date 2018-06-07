YMCA site to become $13M apartment complex for Cuyahoga County homeless

This $13 million apartment complex will be put on the YMCA site in Brooklyn and will house county homeless. (Source: Cleveland Housing Network)

On Thursday demolition began of the YMCA that's been vacant since 2006 in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Video: Vacant YMCA building in Brooklyn neighborhood demolished

The apartment complex planned for the space will bring Cuyahoga County compliant with federal regulations on housing for homeless, under the Housing First Initiative which develops permanent housing for those in need.

"When construction of this apartment building in Brooklyn Centre is completed in 2020, Cuyahoga County will have developed enough permanent supportive housing in the community to serve all individuals and families with disabilities who are struggling with long-term homelessness," according to Laura M. Boustani with Cleveland Housing Network (CHN).

The project, which is waiting for a name, will cost $13 million and have 71 units.

Those who will be eligible to live in the building are individuals with disabilities who have been homeless for at least one year, or at least four episodes totaling 12 months of homelessness in the past three years.

This section of the homeless population is particularly taxing on county services according to Boustani.

"These individuals comprise about 20 percent of Cuyahoga County’s overall homeless population, but before moving into the housing, these individuals utilized about 70% of community emergency resources when cycling in and out of shelters, jails, emergency rooms and the streets," Boustani said.

Those who are eligible to live in the complex will have to pay 30 percent of their income as rent.

The cost of the rest of their rent is rental paid for with subsidies provided by HUD through the Cuyahoga County Continuum of Care.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.