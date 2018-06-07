Edgewater LIVE is back, concert series runs all summer

Edgewater Park will host Edgewater LIVE every Thursday during the summer.

Back for the fifth consecutive year the Cleveland Metroparks is hosting Edgewater LIVE.

The concerts begin at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday through August 2.

June 7 - Old Skool | '90s Hip Hop

June 14 - Radio Tokyo | Modern Pop

June 21 - Front Porch Lights | Indie Rock

June 28 - Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band | Pop Rock

July 12 - Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band | Reggae

July 19 - Disco Inferno | '70s

July 26 - John King | Country

August 2 - The Hot City Symphony | Classic Rock

A dozen local food trucks are on hand for made-to-order food.

Edgewater LIVE is presented by Cuyahoga Community College.

