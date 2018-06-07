Brook Park man dies in motorcycle accident in Medina County

A Brook Park man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Medina on Thursday. (Source WOIO)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Fenn Road at the intersection of Thomas Lincoln Parkway in Medina Township.

Investigators said a 2010 Ford F-350 pick-up truck was stopped at the intersection of Thomas Lincoln Parkway at Fenn Road.

Authorities said the driver attempted to turn left on Fenn Road and head east.

A motorcyclist was traveling west on Fenn Road when the Ford F-350 driver entered the intersection, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist tried to avoid the Ford and lost control of his motorcycle.

Investigators said the motorcyclist hit the left front part of the Ford.

Authorities said Michael Baron died from his injuries, Baron was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

