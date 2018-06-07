Massive check goes to Cleveland high school to complete Indians' Trevor Bauer's 69 Days of Giving

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer has completed his 69 Days of Giving.(Source: AP Images)

Before the MLB baseball season started, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer launched a campaign called "69 Days of Giving."

Bauer vowed he would give away the extra money he made from his contract arbitration to the his fans favorite charities.

Bauer announced the campaign with a humorous video asking for the fans help.

For 68 days Bauer gave $420.69 to charities nominated by his fans.

According to his website those charities included Habitat for Humanity, Velosano, Camp Hope, Homes for our Troops and Friends of the Cleveland Kennel among many others.

On the 69th day Bauer vowed to give the charity of his choice $69,420.69.

Trevor Bauer completed his 69 Days of Giving campaign with a final check to Cleveland's Max S. Hayes High School. https://t.co/gXMy41cuIW pic.twitter.com/zYQBuJ3pw6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 7, 2018

Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland is a vocational school that teaches trades like manufacturing, engineering, welding, computer-aided design and car and engine repair.

Doing the math, for all 69 days Bauer gave away a total of $98,027.61.

