Cleveland Browns, Duke Johnson agree to terms on 3-year deal

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Running back Duke Johnson has reached agreement with the Browns on a three-year, $15.6 million contract extension.

Johnson was Cleveland's top playmaker last season when the club went 0-16. The 2015 third-round draft pick from Miami led the Browns with 74 catches and 693 yards receiving. He also rushed for 348 yards and scored four touchdowns.

The tough 5-foot-9, 210-pounder has at least 500 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons, joining Herschel Walker as the only players to do so.

Johnson's deal includes $7.7 million guaranteed and a $5 million signing bonus.

Among the league's backs since 2015, Johnson is first with 6.3 yards per touch from scrimmage, 1,741 yards receiving, and 188 catches.

Johnson is in the final season of his four-year rookie deal. He recently expressed confidence the sides could work out a new deal before training camp.

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.