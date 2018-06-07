Overtime: Where will LeBron play next year? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overtime: Where will LeBron play next year?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Many NBA Fans are wondering where LeBron James will play next season and the latest odds are out.

On Thursday's episode of Overtime the Cleveland 19 Sports discussed the latest rumors.

According to OddsShark the Houston Rockets are the favorite at +140.

At +350 odds:

  •  Philadelphia 76ers
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Los Angeles Lakers  

The San Antonio Spurs are listed at +1200 and the Golden State Warriors at +1600.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set at +1800 and the Miami Heat are at +2500.

