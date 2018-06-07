JR Smith is looking forward to the playlist for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

JR Smith's love of music will give him a boost in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Source AP Images)

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers' guard JR Smith had one important question for his Twitter feed.

"Who's winning #Pusha or #Drake?"

Who?

For those unfamiliar, the tweet was in reference to a rap beef brewing between two of hip hop's top lyricists, Pusha T and Aubrey "Drake" Graham.

Drake's response to Pusha T's Infrared set Twitter on fire the week prior, with millions of tweets pouring in about the feud.

Pusha T followed up with a sharp diss record of his own, calling out Drake as an absent father with personal shots toward his family.

That was enough for fans to hear, in minutes, Drake was the most searched topic on the web.

The gossip went viral, and fell into the lap of none other than JR Smith.

The Cavaliers' guard couldn't help but join in on the debate, but his tweet was met with some criticism.

The next day, Smith had one of the biggest mental lapses of his career.

In his own words: JR Smith on the final play of regulation. pic.twitter.com/UTmzwH5yo5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2018

That day is long gone, and the Cavs have bigger fish to fry, most importantly, preventing a sweep on their home floor.

It may be hard for some to believe, but music is JR Smith's safe haven.

The New Jersey native grew up listening to emcees on the east and considers Jay Z to be the greatest of all time.

"Being an east-coast kid, growing up the way I did, he's definitely easy to relate to," said Smith.

His personality is what makes him unique and teams need that type of positive energy in the locker room.

The Cavs have run into some hard times this series but that hasn't stopped his belief in this squad.

"It's still an NBA Finals."



Swish isn't ready for the @cavs to accept defeat just yet. #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/keIYfwPVK5 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) June 7, 2018

The 6-foot-6-inch guard uses his apple pods to block out the noise during the big moments.

As of now, there is no bigger moment than Game 4, and JR Smith will be ready.

