San Francisco and Cleveland sewer districts clash over the 2018 NBA Finals

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission are having fun with a Twitter battle over the 2018 NBA Finals.

Currently the Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Francisco compared its staff to the All-Star lineup of the Warriors.

Northeast Ohio quickly reminded the Golden State fans the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals.

San Francisco showed how tough the odds are against Cleveland for the team to win this year's championship.

But there is always a chance when LeBron James is playing.

Game 4 is at 9 p.m. on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

