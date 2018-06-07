San Francisco and Cleveland sewer districts clash over the 2018 NBA Finals

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission are having fun with a Twitter battle over the 2018 NBA Finals. (Source AP Images)

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission are having fun with a Twitter battle over the 2018 NBA Finals.

Currently the Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Francisco compared its staff to the All-Star lineup of the Warriors.

Much like the @warriors, we have 3 all stars of our very own: #Water, #Power & #Sewer. Sometimes it's better to have 3 all stars than just 1, don't you think @neorsd ? #StrengthInNumbers #AlwaysOn pic.twitter.com/s80NcQzXXc — SF Water Power Sewer (@SFWater) June 7, 2018

you don’t really wanna go down the 3-1 road do you? #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/W26MK4e67O — NE Ohio Regional Sewer (@neorsd) June 7, 2018

Always a chance when the king is involved #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation pic.twitter.com/nIm94gdEin — SF Water Power Sewer (@SFWater) June 7, 2018

Northeast Ohio quickly reminded the Golden State fans the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals.

San Francisco showed how tough the odds are against Cleveland for the team to win this year's championship.

But there is always a chance when LeBron James is playing.

Game 4 is at 9 p.m. on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.