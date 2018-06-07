3-year-old in Cleveland transported to hospital after being hit by car

The Cleveland Police Department said a 3-year-old was transported to a local hospital after he was hit by a car. (Source WOIO)

Police said the incident happened on the 10300 block of Bernard Avenue.

Investigators said the kid suffered a broken right leg.

