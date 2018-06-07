Kendrick Perkins flips the bird to Kevin Durant during shootarou - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kendrick Perkins flips the bird to Kevin Durant during shootaround press conference

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kendrick Perkins flips Kevin Durant off during shootaround press-conference. (Source: AP images) Kendrick Perkins flips Kevin Durant off during shootaround press-conference. (Source: AP images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tempers have been boiling over all postseason long between Kendrick Perkins and opposing teams. 

The Cavs big-man hasn't played one minute this post-season but that doesn't take away from his impact during the game. 

During the Toronto series, Perkins got into the head of Raptors fan Drake, early in Game 1. 

The 7-foot center has a niche for getting under his opponent's skin, and isn't afraid to express himself.

He did just that to Steph Curry in Game 3 

After the Game 3 loss Perkins stopped in the press area to see who was getting interviewed. 

At the sight of Kevin Durant he immediately stuck both middle fingers in the air toward the forward. 

Visibly upset, this was Durant's response.

The Warriors are heavy favorites to pull off the sweep in Game 4, but it's safe to say Kendrick Perkins isn't going down without a fight. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly