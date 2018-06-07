Kendrick Perkins flips the bird to Kevin Durant during shootaround press conference

Tempers have been boiling over all postseason long between Kendrick Perkins and opposing teams.

The Cavs big-man hasn't played one minute this post-season but that doesn't take away from his impact during the game.

During the Toronto series, Perkins got into the head of Raptors fan Drake, early in Game 1.

DRAKE VS KENDRICK PERKINS?! OK pic.twitter.com/ecl3VKRBmp — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 2, 2018

The 7-foot center has a niche for getting under his opponent's skin, and isn't afraid to express himself.

He did just that to Steph Curry in Game 3

Had to go back and see what the Curry-Kendrick Perkins thing was all about. Nobody messes with Perk's leg space. pic.twitter.com/fxhYA46UWp — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 4, 2018

After the Game 3 loss Perkins stopped in the press area to see who was getting interviewed.

At the sight of Kevin Durant he immediately stuck both middle fingers in the air toward the forward.

Visibly upset, this was Durant's response.

Kevin Durant is a savage. Kendrick Perkins tried to crash KD’s presser by giving him two middle fingers. This was KD’s response: pic.twitter.com/uISkgmK42b — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@OrtizDYST) June 7, 2018

The Warriors are heavy favorites to pull off the sweep in Game 4, but it's safe to say Kendrick Perkins isn't going down without a fight.

