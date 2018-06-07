Truck carrying mulch falls through parking deck roof - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Truck carrying mulch falls through parking deck roof

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A witness tells Cleveland 19 a truck carrying mulch fell through a parking deck roof on Cleveland's eastside on Thursday. (Source Cleveland 19 Viewer) A witness tells Cleveland 19 a truck carrying mulch fell through a parking deck roof on Cleveland's eastside on Thursday. (Source Cleveland 19 Viewer)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A witness tells Cleveland 19 a truck carrying mulch fell through a parking deck roof on Cleveland's eastside on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Grandview Pointe Apartments on Green Road.

EMS said no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly