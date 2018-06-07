Kirtland Police release name of man who died in house fire on Mo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Kirtland Police release name of man who died in house fire on Monday

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Man killed in Kirtland house fire. (Source: WOIO) Man killed in Kirtland house fire. (Source: WOIO)
KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) -

A man was killed late Monday night in a house fire.

The Kirtland Police Department released the name of the victim, Douglas M. Oberlander. 

Crews were called to the home on the 10000 block of Chilicothe Road around 11 p.m. after a neighbor saw the flames.

When Kirtland firefighters arrived, they were told the victim was trapped inside.

Firefighters were unable to rescue the man.

The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters from Mentor, Eastlake, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Chesterland helped fight the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly