Kirtland Police release name of man who died in house fire on Monday

A man was killed late Monday night in a house fire.

The Kirtland Police Department released the name of the victim, Douglas M. Oberlander.

Crews were called to the home on the 10000 block of Chilicothe Road around 11 p.m. after a neighbor saw the flames.

When Kirtland firefighters arrived, they were told the victim was trapped inside.

Firefighters were unable to rescue the man.

The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters from Mentor, Eastlake, Wickliffe, Willoughby, Willoughby Hills and Chesterland helped fight the blaze.

