Police body cam video shows arrest of man who allegedly stole car with baby inside

New video released by the Cleveland Police Department shows the shocking moments leading up to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle with a baby inside.

According to police, Travis Burke was receiving psychiatric treatment at a hospital when he escaped the facility, running to a nearby car, where the father of a 16-month-old child had gotten out of the vehicle momentarily to open the garage door. Minutes later, the father told police the man had driven off with the baby in the back seat.

"This guy in a robe just swoops into my car...locks the doors. I'm pounding on the windows, like, my baby's in the backseat, my baby's in the backseat," the man can be heard telling police in body cam footage.

The baby was located, still in the stolen car, less than an hour later. The child was not hurt. The car was discovered on Winchester Avenue in Lakewood, about five miles from where Burke allegedly stole it.

About two hours later, police received information that Burke was attempting to sell a stolen weapon near East 55th Street and St. Clair Aveneu in Cleveland.

When they arrived, reports indicate that Burke pointed his fingers at police as if firing a gun. Police body cam video shows officers chasing Burke through a gas station parking lot, across the street, and finally, tackling him to the ground.

Burke was initially in the psychiatric facility after being taken into custody for drug charges, according to police. He's now also charged with breaking and entering, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

