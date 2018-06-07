Local Students Pay It Forward: Romona's Kids

Sixth grade students at Mater Dei Academy in Wickliffe worked all year on the Pay It Forward service project, raising almost $7,000 for charities ranging from the Lebron James Family Foundation to Make a Wish, to St. Jude Research Hospital.

"We picked the organization, Hospice of the Western Reserve, because we felt like they help people and their families during hard times and also because my mom passed away 2 1/2 years ago," said student Landon Burdick.

"People who have cancer, they go there and if they're on their final days, they make their life better," said student Ryan Ginley.

The boys worked hard on projects to raise over $350.

"We made paracord bracelets, bookmarks, books and popcorn at Catholic Schools Week and Landon and Ryan shoveled snow," said Dino Dedic. "It's a life-changing experience and it can make someone's day and it's fun to do something that helps others in need."

"I liked it because I got to learn about Pay It Forward and I got to learn about how hospice people need help, and I got to learn more about my partners," said student Luke Emlaw.

"I am so proud of these kids, they just touched my heart," said sixth grade teacher Mary Ann Okey. "Being a sixth grade teacher here is the most wonderful thing because I get to work with all these wonderful kids who are so caring and so special and just understand the needs of others."

