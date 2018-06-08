PurpleStride Cleveland: Shaker Heights native shares why he's walking to end pancreatic cancer

It's the world's toughest cancer, but residents in Cleveland are fighting back and coming together on Saturday, June 9 to walk and run, making strides in the effort to end pancreatic cancer.

"People need to know about this disease and funding needs to be made to hopefully find a cure," said Adam Deal, a cancer patient and advocate.

Hundreds are expected to come together for the PurpleStride Cleveland event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to raise awareness and money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Pancreatic cancer is now the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. It claims the lives of 91 percent of victims within five years of initial diagnosis.

Adam Deal grew up in Shaker Heights and is a graduate from Gilmour Academy.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.