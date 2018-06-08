Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosting 'Working Dog Weekend'

Professional dogs and their trainers are getting ready for the spotlight.

A variety of breeds will be performing tricks and routines.

Who let the dogs out? It’s Working Dog Weekend this Saturday and Sunday and @Dmaloneytv from @cleveland19news is out at Lake Metroparks Farmpark this morning with the Ohio Disc Dogs.



Event schedule: https://t.co/cWYXQEKhxh pic.twitter.com/dIZHxh0SM8 — Lake Metroparks (@LakeMetroparks) June 8, 2018

Police K-9s and search and rescue dogs will also be a part of the showcase exhibiting skills that help law enforcement and public safety officials better do their jobs.

