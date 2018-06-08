Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosting 'Working Dog Weekend' - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosting 'Working Dog Weekend'

Posted by Damon Maloney, Reporter
(Source: Lake Metroparks Farmpark) (Source: Lake Metroparks Farmpark)
KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) -

Professional dogs and their trainers are getting ready for the spotlight.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark is hosting the "Working Dogs Weekend" June 9 and 10 in Kirtland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farmpark admission applies.

A variety of breeds will be performing tricks and routines.

Police K-9s and search and rescue dogs will also be a part of the showcase exhibiting skills that help law enforcement and public safety officials better do their jobs.

