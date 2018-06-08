Arizona program allows newborns at work for first 6 months

The "Infant at Work" program in Arizona allows employees to bring infants up to 6-months-old into work.

The pilot program, which is available to workers at the Arizona Department of Health Services, allows working parents the ability to come back to work sooner.

It was launched to provide newborns more time to bond with their mother or father, and is especially helpful for parents who do not have immediate access to childcare.

State officials say employee morale in the workplace has increased and most coworkers enjoy having a baby in the working environment.

“It’s a win-win-win: Increased productivity, quality employees less likely to leave state service, and, most important, happy babies,” says Arizona Gov. Ducey.

Employees are still expected to maintain their normal work performance while staying with their infants at all times.

The program is also being tested at the Arizona Court of Appeals.

