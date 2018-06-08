Ohio man indicted for fatally stabbing 1-year-old son

A Parma father has been indicted by a grand jury on seven charges relating to accusations that he stabbed and killed his 22-month-old son.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced that Jason Shorter is facing three counts of aggravated murder, and one count of kidnapping, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.

"This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “We are reviewing the case for capital murder specifications."

Investigators say Shorter, 41, showed up to the Parma Police Department on May 12 and stated that he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide. Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted wounds to his wrists.

Police searched Shorter's vehicle, which was parked in the police station's parking lot, and discovered his son Nicholas Lawrence Shorter in the trunk with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Nicholas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

