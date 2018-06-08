Video of Anthony Bourdain showcasing Cleveland in 2007 episode o - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Video of Anthony Bourdain showcasing Cleveland in 2007 episode of 'No Reservations'

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Anthony Bourdain (Source: AP Images) Anthony Bourdain (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Celebrity chef and Emmy-winning television host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 61. His cause of death was reported as a suicide.

Bourdain was host of Travel Channel's "No Reservations," and most recently, CNN's "Parts Unknown."

He visited Cleveland during a 2007 episode of "No Reservations," making stops at iconic Cleveland eateries like Sokolowski's, the West Side Market, and Hot Sauce Williams with Michael Symon.

Bourdain was initially cynical of Cleveland, but later developed a spot in his heart after filming the episode.

