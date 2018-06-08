Video of Anthony Bourdain showcasing Cleveland in 2007 episode of 'No Reservations'

Celebrity chef and Emmy-winning television host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room at the age of 61. His cause of death was reported as a suicide.

This is so awful.



He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 8, 2018

Bourdain was host of Travel Channel's "No Reservations," and most recently, CNN's "Parts Unknown."

He visited Cleveland during a 2007 episode of "No Reservations," making stops at iconic Cleveland eateries like Sokolowski's, the West Side Market, and Hot Sauce Williams with Michael Symon.

Bourdain was initially cynical of Cleveland, but later developed a spot in his heart after filming the episode.

