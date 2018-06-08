Former teammate of LeBron James thinks he will join the Houston Rockets

LeBron James' former championship teammate Chris Bosh says he thinks James will opt out of his final contract year with the Cleveland Cavaliers and head to the Western Conference.

"I would guess that he goes to Houston," Bosh said during a TV appearance on "The Herd."

Bosh and James played together on the Miami Heat, winning two championship titles together.

"It’s like the next Avengers movie, you know? Just Golden State with, like, a hundred superheroes and then Houston with a hundred superheroes and they fight. That’s just what it’s coming down to," Bosh added.

Bosh says that because of the way teams are configuring in the league and superstars are joining, Houston would make the most sense.

"What’s happened now is that the stars are figuring out their power, and you’ve got the biggest free agent—I mean, he’ll be the biggest free agent ever in history because how many time he hit it—but I think with the dynamic that Houston has, you can argue that they could have taken Golden State down this year," Bosh says.

If he does leave the Cavs for Houston, James would be joining 2017-18 MVP candidate James Harden and potentially All-Star point guard Chris Paul.

Other rumored destinations if James departs include Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

